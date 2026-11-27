The Daily Blend w/ AC: Cruz Chavez and Zach Gramke, Sawdust Studios Woodshop
1 of 1 — Cruz Chavez Zach Gramke.jpg
Cruz Chavez and Zach Gramke
Meet Cruz Chavez and Zach Gramke of Sawdust Studios, the Columbia community wood shop where people from aged 4 to 94 have learned to build with their hands and can leave with something they're proud of in just two hours. Find out how their around-the-clock shop access and a new non-profit venture aim to give every elementary school kid in Columbia a chance to make something! November 27, 2026