Views of the News: Covering the fall of Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson overturned abortion rights protected under Roe v. Wade. On this week’s program, we talk about how it was covered, who’s voices were – or weren’t – heard, and how it reignited the debate over journalists’ objectivity. Also, breaking down a ‘surprise’ hearing of the January 6 Committee, and giving credit to journalists working behind the scenes. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.