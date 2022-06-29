© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: Covering the fall of Roe v. Wade

Published June 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson overturned abortion rights protected under Roe v. Wade. On this week’s program, we talk about how it was covered, who’s voices were – or weren’t – heard, and how it reignited the debate over journalists’ objectivity. Also, breaking down a ‘surprise’ hearing of the January 6 Committee, and giving credit to journalists working behind the scenes. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
