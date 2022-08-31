Views of the News: NBC considers ending primetime programming one hour early
Amy Simons
NBC is looking at ending primetime programming one hour earlier. Producing another hour of news might be cheaper than entertainment programming, but do audiences want it? Also, the Washington Post’s rough year, censorship at a Nebraska high school, and a look at the Kansas City Defender. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.