Views of the News

Views of the News: NBC considers ending primetime programming one hour early

Published August 31, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT
Amy Simons
Amy Simons

NBC is looking at ending primetime programming one hour earlier. Producing another hour of news might be cheaper than entertainment programming, but do audiences want it? Also, the Washington Post’s rough year, censorship at a Nebraska high school, and a look at the Kansas City Defender. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
