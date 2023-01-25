Views of the News: Surprise Kavanaugh documentary debuts at Sundance
1 of 1 — Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely.jpg
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
A surprise documentary at the Sundance Film Festival reignites the conversation about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Also, covering the discovery of even more classified documents and an update on the use of AI on news websites. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.