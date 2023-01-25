© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: Surprise Kavanaugh documentary debuts at Sundance

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published January 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely.jpg
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely

A surprise documentary at the Sundance Film Festival reignites the conversation about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Also, covering the discovery of even more classified documents and an update on the use of AI on news websites. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

