views_album_art_0.jpg
Views of the News: Threats to Freedom of Information

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published March 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST
Amy Simons

A bill making its way through the Missouri Senate seeks to rewrite the state’s 50-year-old Sunshine Law; another bill in Florida would require bloggers writing about elected officials to register with the state. As we approach Sunshine Week, a look at freedom of information and threats to it. Also, there's a growing number of Millennials and Gen Z-ers who are paying for news, and some of the first formalized polices covering AI. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
