Views of the News

Views of the News: Treeline Music Festival Canceled

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published September 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
Guest panelist Nick Mathews
1 of 1  — Nick Mathews.jpg
Guest panelist Nick Mathews

The Treeline Music Festival won’t be happening later this month because organizers say it was too expensive to put on. What questions should reporters be asking as Columbia sees its first fall without the former Roots N Blues in nearly 20 years? Also, the next chapter in the Marion Record’s fight for press freedom; and when social media managers get too clever. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Nick Mathews: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
