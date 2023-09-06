Views of the News: Treeline Music Festival Canceled

The Treeline Music Festival won’t be happening later this month because organizers say it was too expensive to put on. What questions should reporters be asking as Columbia sees its first fall without the former Roots N Blues in nearly 20 years? Also, the next chapter in the Marion Record’s fight for press freedom; and when social media managers get too clever. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Nick Mathews: Views of the News.