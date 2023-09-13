© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News: When should a journalist get involved in a story?

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published September 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
When is it appropriate for a journalist to shift from observer to participant? We’ve seen the likes of Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta jump in when their special skills could help in life-or-death situations, but it is right? Is it journalistically ethical? Or does it not matter when we’re talking about showing our humanity? Also, why a collegiate paper in Florida turned down an advertisement for mail order abortion pills, the latest chapter in Maria Ressa’s fight for freedom, and how Barstool Sports has been skirting copyright laws on viral videos. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
