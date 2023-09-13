Views of the News: When should a journalist get involved in a story?

When is it appropriate for a journalist to shift from observer to participant? We’ve seen the likes of Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta jump in when their special skills could help in life-or-death situations, but it is right? Is it journalistically ethical? Or does it not matter when we’re talking about showing our humanity? Also, why a collegiate paper in Florida turned down an advertisement for mail order abortion pills, the latest chapter in Maria Ressa’s fight for freedom, and how Barstool Sports has been skirting copyright laws on viral videos. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.