Views of the News: Remembering Norman Lear

Liz Cheney’s new book, Oath and Honor, has sparked conversation around several doomsday scenarios, should Donald Trump regain the presidency. We’ll break down the coverage and it’s timing ahead primary voting just weeks away. Also, remembering Henry Kissinger and Sandra Day O’Connor, why a Harvard University professor claims she was fired for researching disinformation at Facebook and what’s next for the Marvel Universe. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.