© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: Remembering Rosalynn Carter's impact on journalism

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published November 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST
Jared Schroeder and Amy Simons
1 of 1  — Jared Schroeder and Amy Simons.jpg
Jared Schroeder and Amy Simons

As the nation remembers former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, we look at her lasting legacy on journalism, journalists and how we report on mental health. Also, Sports Illustrated’s reaction to claims of AI use, how far is too far when visually reporting on gun violence, and the silencing of police scanners. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Jared Schroeder: Views of the News.

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryJared SchroederViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons
Related Content