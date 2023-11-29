Views of the News: Remembering Rosalynn Carter's impact on journalism
Jared Schroeder and Amy Simons
As the nation remembers former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, we look at her lasting legacy on journalism, journalists and how we report on mental health. Also, Sports Illustrated’s reaction to claims of AI use, how far is too far when visually reporting on gun violence, and the silencing of police scanners. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Jared Schroeder: Views of the News.