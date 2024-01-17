© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Winter Weather: School Cancellations and Closings provided by KOMU
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: A win for the Peacock and the NFL

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published January 17, 2024 at 4:10 PM CST
Amy Simons and Earnest Perry
1 of 1  — Amy Simons and Earnest Perry.jpg
Amy Simons and Earnest Perry

Peacock and the NFL scored a touchdown, moving the AFC Wild Card game to the subscription-only streaming service Saturday night. Did we just witness a change in the NFL’s strategy going into the future? Also, the proposed changes to the Missouri Sunshine Law, local ownership takes over the Baltimore Sun, and Republican voters in Iowa make their choice. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
See stories by Amy Simons
Related Content