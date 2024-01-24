© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: What's next for Sports Illustrated?

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published January 24, 2024 at 12:59 PM CST
Earnest Perry
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry.jpg
Earnest Perry

What’s next for Sports Illustrated? That’s the question after layoffs axed nearly the entire staff and management failed to pay a licensing fee to use the publication’s name. Is this the end for the publication? Also, movement in the creation of a federal shield law for journalists, covering the New Hampshire primaries, and why video captions matter. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Monique Luisi: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
