Views of the News: What's next for Sports Illustrated?

What’s next for Sports Illustrated? That’s the question after layoffs axed nearly the entire staff and management failed to pay a licensing fee to use the publication’s name. Is this the end for the publication? Also, movement in the creation of a federal shield law for journalists, covering the New Hampshire primaries, and why video captions matter. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Monique Luisi: Views of the News.