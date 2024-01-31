Views of the News: Remembering Jean Carnahan, former U.S. Senator and former Missouri first lady

The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years, but it seems the big story is whether Taylor Swift will make it to Las Vegas from Tokyo. We’ll talk about the hype for the Big Game. Also, remembering former U.S. Senator and Missouri first lady Jean Carnahan and Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Monique Luisi and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.