Views of the News

Views of the News: Remembering Jean Carnahan, former U.S. Senator and former Missouri first lady

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published January 31, 2024 at 1:57 PM CST
The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years, but it seems the big story is whether Taylor Swift will make it to Las Vegas from Tokyo. We’ll talk about the hype for the Big Game. Also, remembering former U.S. Senator and Missouri first lady Jean Carnahan and Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Monique Luisi and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
