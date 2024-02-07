© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: A breach of ethics?

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published February 7, 2024 at 1:43 PM CST
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely.png
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely

This week on Views of the News we’ll talk about a Boston Globe columnist who profiled a nurse with terminal cancer who sued to end her life. While reporting on the story, the columnist signed a document attesting to her mental clarity at the time of her request. Did he cross the line? Also, an investigation into prison labor from the Associated Press, how a tweet from the Children’s Television Workshop got America talking and preparing for the Super Bowl. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsKathy KielyEarnest PerryViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and The Daily Blend with AC.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
See stories by Amy Simons
Related Content