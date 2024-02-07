Views of the News: A breach of ethics?

This week on Views of the News we’ll talk about a Boston Globe columnist who profiled a nurse with terminal cancer who sued to end her life. While reporting on the story, the columnist signed a document attesting to her mental clarity at the time of her request. Did he cross the line? Also, an investigation into prison labor from the Associated Press, how a tweet from the Children’s Television Workshop got America talking and preparing for the Super Bowl. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.