Views of the News

Views of the News: Covering the Chiefs' championship

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published February 14, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST
Amy Simons
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the Super Bowl champs! We’ll talk about coverage of the big win, what kept the viewers tuned in – on two networks and online – and which commercials scored with audiences. Also, Tucker Carlson’s trip to Moscow and why people say they’re turning down free newspaper subscriptions. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and The Daily Blend with AC.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
