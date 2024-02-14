Views of the News: Covering the Chiefs' championship
Amy Simons
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the Super Bowl champs! We’ll talk about coverage of the big win, what kept the viewers tuned in – on two networks and online – and which commercials scored with audiences. Also, Tucker Carlson’s trip to Moscow and why people say they’re turning down free newspaper subscriptions. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.