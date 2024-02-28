Views of the News: Why we don't name juvenile crime suspects
Amy Simons and Earnest Perry
As digital news organizations shutter, many of their archives go dark. Sure, it costs to continue to host websites, but what’s lost when the websites are wiped entirely? Also, why journalists don’t identify juveniles charged with crimes, and two free speech cases go before the Supreme Court. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.