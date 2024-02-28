© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News: Why we don't name juvenile crime suspects

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST
As digital news organizations shutter, many of their archives go dark. Sure, it costs to continue to host websites, but what’s lost when the websites are wiped entirely? Also, why journalists don’t identify juveniles charged with crimes, and two free speech cases go before the Supreme Court. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

