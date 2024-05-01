© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: Dan Rather's return to CBS airwaves

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published May 1, 2024 at 12:39 PM CDT
After nearly 20 years, Dan Rather made a return to CBS News this weekend, sitting down in conversation with reporter Lee Cowan. What did the former anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News have to say about his departure from the network and how he continues his work at the age of 92. Also, President Biden’s interview with Howard Stern and why the Federal Trade Commission bans noncompete clauses from employee contracts. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

