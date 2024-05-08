© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes Awarded

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published May 8, 2024 at 1:28 PM CDT
Kathy Kiely, Amy Simons, Earnest Perry
1 of 1  — votn05_08_24.jpg
Kathy Kiely, Amy Simons, Earnest Perry

The Pulitzer Prizes have been announced, honoring the best in journalism from the past year. Each of the honorees have one thing in common. What is it? Also, why the U.S. dropped 10 spots on Reporters Without Borders’ Press Freedom Index, Kim Godwin’s retirement from ABC News, and a special announcement you won’t want to miss. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

