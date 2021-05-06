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Earlier this year, the Food & Drug Administration removed the “black box” — a warning signaling significant side effects — from hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, for the treatment of menopause. This came after years of research demonstrating the safety of the treatment. Now, women are talking more about their experiences and their treatment options, which could have significant impacts on their health — and the US economy.
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Maureen Templeman teaches gerontology — or aging — at Missouri State University in Springfield. She recently launched a new project called the Southwest Missouri CARE Collective that’s designed to create a new opportunity for mutual aid between caregivers.
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The Missouri Department of Health & Services unveiled its new “Master Plan on Aging” last week. This ten-year plan is designed to help guide the state’s priorities for seniors and adults with disabilities.
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Japan and South Korea face stark demographic change. Longer life spans and low birth rates in both countries have led to rapidly aging populations. At 126…
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Japan and South Korea face stark demographic change. Longer life spans and low birth rates in both countries have led to rapidly aging populations. At 126…
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This week on intersection we are joined by Dr. Rebecca Johnson. She is the Millsap Professor of Gerontological Nursing and Public Policy Professor at the…
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Researchers from the University of Missouri released a study tying mental health to forgiveness in older adults. By analyzing data from the Religion,…
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Are You Ready To Live Until You’re 100 or 120? You Just May Need To BeAccording to the Pew Research Center, hundreds of thousands of Americans could live to see 100 by the year 2050. Women in France, Japan and the United...