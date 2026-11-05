Jefferson City asks residents for input on public transportation system

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City is going straight to the community to find out what about its public bus service is working, and what's not.

The city's transit division held an open house on Wednesday at City Hall, open to all community members.

JeffTran has hired Olsson, an outside consulting and design company, to evaluate its current transportation system after staffing shortages left the city cutting and combining bus routes this past summer.

Instead of a formal presentation, Wednesday's meeting provided attendees information about Jefferson City's current bus route, possible solutions, and prior research. Residents were encouraged to speak with planners and share their concerns about the current transportation system.

Amy Rogers, a Jefferson City resident, said the city would help a lot of its citizens if it focused on expanding hours and instituted weekend bus routes.

"Extending the routes, even by a couple of hours, would help so many people that could really use the bus transit system," Rogers said. "We don't have any weekend service. And for a city that's the capital city, we really need that."

Those who were unable to attend the open house can complete an online survey to share their thought on possible improvements to JeffTran. The deadline for the survey is Nov. 13.

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