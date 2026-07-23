Boone Health opens expanded primary care clinic in Glasgow

Boone Health has opened a new primary care clinic in Glasgow to expand access to health care for residents in Howard County and surrounding communities.

The new clinic on Commerce Street replaces the health system's previous Glasgow location with a larger, more accessible facility. The 3,600-square-foot building includes multiple exam rooms, a laboratory and, for the first time, an on-site X-ray suite. The previous clinic did not have X-ray services, requiring some patients to travel elsewhere for imaging.

The Boone Hospital Foundation funded the $1.1 million clinic.

It's expected to serve residents in Howard County and parts of nine surrounding counties. Boone Health says the expanded space also allows it to add a third nurse practitioner and offer additional services, including hydration therapy and treatment for minor injuries requiring stitches or staples.

Boone Health CEO Brady Dubois said the larger clinic will improve both access to care and the patient experience while helping meet the region's growing health care needs.

“By replacing the previous facility here in Glasgow with a larger, more modern space and key resources like an x-ray suite, we're expanding services, improving the patient experience, and meeting the growing healthcare needs of this amazing community.”

For Fayette resident Bart Ballew, who has received care at the Glasgow clinic for years, the expansion is especially important for the area's agricultural community.

"We're a huge agriculture county," Ballew said. "Agriculture is not a real safe profession. So if someone gets hurt, we've got a great ambulance team here, and now we've got a great facility to bring them to. It's just a peace of mind for me."

The previous clinic was located on a steep hill, making it difficult for some patients to access. The new location is designed to improve accessibility while expanding the range of services available closer to home.

The clinic will be staffed by three nurse practitioners providing primary care, with physician oversight from a Boone Health doctor based at the health system's Boonville clinic.