Missouri gets more than $45 million federal grant to strengthen rural health care

Missouri is receiving more than $45 million in federal funding to upgrade rural hospitals, expand access to behavioral and maternal health care and strengthen the rural emergency medical services workforce.

The funding comes through the Rural Health Transformation Program, a federal program created to help states improve health care in rural communities, according to a press release on Tuesday.

About $35 million will support 20 rural hospital projects across Missouri. The money will go toward facility improvements, building-system upgrades, new diagnostic equipment and renovations to critical care and treatment spaces.

Another $6.4 million will help rural health care providers connect patients with behavioral health and perinatal specialists.

The program will provide rapid psychiatric consultations, often within 30 minutes, for children and families. It also will support referrals, provider training and additional services for pregnant and postpartum patients.

Up to $4.2 million will be used to expand Missouri’s rural EMS workforce. The funding will support EMT and paramedic training for 437 people and provide incentives for rural EMS agencies to recruit and retain certified staff.

The new funding builds on more than $7 million previously awarded to Missouri for rural maternal health initiatives, including expanded doula training and certification, as well as mobile health care and community paramedicine services.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said in the release that the funding will help improve access to health care in rural communities.

“A person’s ZIP code should never determine whether they can see a doctor, receive emergency care, or access the services they need to live a healthy life,” Kehoe said. “With this investment, we can continue to deliver meaningful improvements in rural healthcare for generations to come.”

Missouri's congressional delegation also highlighted the funding's potential impact on rural hospitals and health care providers.

In the release, Rep. Jason Smith pointed to Salem Memorial Hospital, which recently received $1.7 million through the program, as an example of how the funding can support rural hospitals.

The Rural Health Transformation Program funding is part of Missouri’s broader strategy to strengthen rural health care.

The state’s plan includes developing local and regional health care networks, expanding the rural health workforce, improving health care technology and data sharing, and supporting new models for delivering care in rural communities.

The federal funding comes through the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, which included $50 billion for the Rural Health Transformation Program nationwide.