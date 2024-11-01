16-year-old Mason: "I feel like people are a lot more complicated than just those masculine and feminine identities."

16-year-old high schooler Mason is queer and uses any pronouns. Mason spoke about how he doesn’t align himself with exclusively a masculine or feminine identity, as people are more complex than those two labels.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Mason: It sort of started – I don’t know really? I guess I always just questioned myself as a kid.

I didn't. I was like, “I don't really like anyone that much,” I think like, “Who am I really? What am I doing here?”

And it's less on just how you are sexuality, it’s more about just yourself and figuring out who you are, and that's a difficult thing for a lot of people.

Being in middle school was like – a very hard time during that questioning period – where I was just like, “Do I? Don't I?” And I think I feel a lot more comfortable now that I've asked my, those questions to myself before I got to the later stages of my life.

I was just asking myself, “What type of person am I? Who am I to myself? Like, when I look in the mirror, who do I see?”

Since I'm very much more of a direct person – so, I know a lot of people don't do this – but I just had like a simple conversation. Just like, “Hey, this is who I am,” and that's basically how the conversation went with my parents.

It was just like, “This is who I am,” and they just said, “Okay.”

Bailey Stover/KBIA Mason leafs through one of his favorite graphic novels, Alan Moore’s “Watchmen,” on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia. “It means a lot to me because it was one of my first exposures to characters in different media that truly struggled with themselves. They were not heroes or villains. They were just people put into unfortunate situations and had to deal with them in the only way they knew how,” Mason said. “I think I resonate most with Nite Owl, specifically because he struggles to find a purpose in life after he gave up on his dreams of being a vigilante. I think I connect with him mainly because of that personal struggle and wondering if you are good enough.”

And I know, it's probably something they still think about, but I know that they won't judge me for who I am or anything like that. I can't say the same for other people.

But, for my experience, I was just very plain and basic, and I think there was really no pressure, and that's what I enjoyed about it was – not enjoyed, but just made it nice – was that I didn't have to explain in great detail. I could just say it and they would understand.

I don't really feel like I convey more of a masculine or feminine identity, I'm more of just like – I don't want to say an in between area – but just like, I feel like people are a lot more complicated than just those masculine and feminine identities. So, I just don't really label myself as either.

And I feel like they're very broad terms that just sort of put us in boxes. I don't think a woman or a man has to dress a certain way.

I think expression is a very important thing and key thing in life. What I mean is just that you got to go out there and you've just got to live life without worrying about how you present yourself or, you know, how you look.

It's just, you know, be comfortable with yourself in your own body.