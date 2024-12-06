© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Abby Dickinson: "Being in a relationship with a man doesn't take away from the fact that I am both attracted to men and women."

KBIA | By Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Micah Barnes, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published December 6, 2024 at 3:05 PM CST
Abby Dickinson sits on their bed on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at their college apartment in Columbia. Dickinson, who uses she/they pronouns, has struggled with bi erasure and is in the process of exploring their gender identity. “It can be very hard to feel optimistic about the future. In that sense, especially in the middle of Missouri, where I frequently have to remind myself that Columbia is a very small liberal island in the middle of a vast red sea. And there's a lot of hate, very close around me in that sense,” Dickinson said. “It can be very hard to feel like there is the possibility of having a fully unencumbered, queer future for me here. And I have to remind myself then that I am not alone and that there are people fighting to create a positive and livable future for queer kids and queer people and everyone within the community. And that just because things can seem scary now doesn't mean that they'll always be that way. Legislation can change. Legislation can always change. You have to find hope, even where it doesn't seem possible.”
Abby Dickinson sits on their bed on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at their college apartment in Columbia. Dickinson, who uses she/they pronouns, has struggled with bi erasure and is in the process of exploring their gender identity. “It can be very hard to feel optimistic about the future. In that sense, especially in the middle of Missouri, where I frequently have to remind myself that Columbia is a very small liberal island in the middle of a vast red sea. And there's a lot of hate, very close around me in that sense,” Dickinson said. “It can be very hard to feel like there is the possibility of having a fully unencumbered, queer future for me here. And I have to remind myself then that I am not alone and that there are people fighting to create a positive and livable future for queer kids and queer people and everyone within the community. And that just because things can seem scary now doesn't mean that they'll always be that way. Legislation can change. Legislation can always change. You have to find hope, even where it doesn't seem possible.”

Abby Dickinson is a 22-year-old bisexual person, and spoke about coming out in a straight-passing relationship and combating bi-erasure.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Abby Dickinson: The first person I came out to as bisexual was my boyfriend – my boyfriend at the time, not my current boyfriend.

When I said to him, “I'm bisexual.” His first response was, “Great, that means we can have a threesome.”

For him to kind of take that and then, like, say something that disgusting in response to it, just kind of ruined the moment for me, because, in my head, it's me sharing an aspect of my identity with him, and he kind of took that and made it a sexual experience about him.

But the way that I came out to my mom, it was just like, “Oh, by the way, Mom, I think I might be bisexual,” and she said, “Oh, are you sure?” And I'm just like, “Yeah, I think so,” and she's like, “Well, alright,” you know, “does it even matter? You have a boyfriend?”

A collection of artwork hangs on Abby Dickinson’s bedroom wall on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at their college apartment in Columbia. “My art wall is a collection of things that bring me joy and represent various aspects of myself,” Dickinson said. “I painted the records with my sister. The album covers were gifts from my dad. The doodle was made by my best friend, and the legos were a gift from my partner. Everything there represents the most meaningful aspects of myself and my life.”
A collection of artwork hangs on Abby Dickinson’s bedroom wall on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at their college apartment in Columbia. “My art wall is a collection of things that bring me joy and represent various aspects of myself,” Dickinson said. “I painted the records with my sister. The album covers were gifts from my dad. The doodle was made by my best friend, and the legos were a gift from my partner. Everything there represents the most meaningful aspects of myself and my life.”

Yes, it does matter – I might not always have a boyfriend.

A big problem with being bisexual, specifically, is that, you know, even though it is a category – people still want it to be one way or the other.

There's the idea that being in a heteronormative relationship kind of negates the idea that you are bisexual, and that's not true at all.

Being in a relationship with a man doesn't take away from the fact that I am both attracted to men and women. That doesn't change that – literally at all.

And I am very fortunate that my current partner loves the fact that I love women, and we get to talk about pretty female celebrities together, and it's fantastic.

You know, it's just a very unfortunate aspect of being bisexual – that also, people, first of all, have to make it sexual and about men immediately.

And I love that I get to experience the world through the lens of bisexuality. I think that it's a privilege, and I love who I am as a result of it.

I would hate being straight, if I'm being honest – that sounds so boring.

Laughter

I like that I stick out a little more because it just feels so myself, and I do a lot of that by being with people that make me feel fully accepted and that I can feel fully comfortable around.

And I think that people who are queer need to have as many queer friends as possible. I always think that it's so funny when I see in movies – like the one gay friend, like the token gay friend – because in my world, there's the one token straight friend. All of the rest of them are gay.

Laughter

Left: Abby Dickinson shows a bee tattoo on her ankle on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her college apartment in Columbia. “I got the bee when I was 18, only a couple months into college. It was my first tattoo and my first big leap in curating my personal aesthetic, and by extension my individuality,” Dickinson said. “There's things like shaving my legs where, you know, that is something that is traditionally done by women. And sometimes I just don't have time to shave my legs. And sometimes I also just don't want to because it does take a really long time. And sometimes I just don't care enough.” Right: Abby Dickinson shows a snail tattoo on her upper arm on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her college apartment in Columbia. “My tattoos represent my deep devotion to environmentalism, which I have dedicated my life to. They helped me to further my individuality as well as I entered college and began to find my way on my own in the world and discover who I was and what meant the most to me,” Dickinson said. “The snail is from just a couple of months ago at the end of my undergraduate years—another formative step, and this time in a more noticeable spot. I think it helps to show that I’m not really afraid anymore.”
Left: Abby Dickinson shows a bee tattoo on her ankle on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her college apartment in Columbia. “I got the bee when I was 18, only a couple months into college. It was my first tattoo and my first big leap in curating my personal aesthetic, and by extension my individuality,” Dickinson said. “There's things like shaving my legs where, you know, that is something that is traditionally done by women. And sometimes I just don't have time to shave my legs. And sometimes I also just don't want to because it does take a really long time. And sometimes I just don't care enough.” Right: Abby Dickinson shows a snail tattoo on her upper arm on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her college apartment in Columbia. “My tattoos represent my deep devotion to environmentalism, which I have dedicated my life to. They helped me to further my individuality as well as I entered college and began to find my way on my own in the world and discover who I was and what meant the most to me,” Dickinson said. “The snail is from just a couple of months ago at the end of my undergraduate years—another formative step, and this time in a more noticeable spot. I think it helps to show that I’m not really afraid anymore.”
Bailey Stover
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist who graduated in May 2024. She is the creator and voice of "Alphabet Soup," which runs weekly on KBIA.
Micah Barnes
Micah Barnes is a second-year grad student at the University of Missouri studying magazine editing. This semester she is producing for KBIA's Alphabet Soup.
Nick Sheaffer
Nick Sheaffer is the photo editor for KBIA's Alphabet Soup. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Missouri in May 2024.
