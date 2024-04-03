Micah BarnesStudent Reporter/Producer
Micah Barnes is a second-year grad student at the University of Missouri studying magazine editing. This semester she is producing for KBIA's Alphabet Soup.
Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes talks with writer Abigail Ramirez about Gen Z's potential impact on the general election.
15-year-old Mike: “I hope people just treat me as a normal person. Just somebody who's trans. Just a guy.”Mike is a 15-year-old transgender high schooler. He spoke about his relationship with his mom and about some of his hopes for the future.
A fashion show and book festival are coming to Columbia this month. Vox Magazine Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes sat down with writer Chloe Lykken to discuss Columbia as a curious pop culture hub.