© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Emergency Appeal: KBIA needs your help to raise $500k for our Resilience Fund. Make an emergency gift now
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Rosie Geiser & Dottie Mathews: Faith is 'one of the things that bonds us.'

KBIA | By Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Rebecca Smith, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
Spouses Rosie Geiser, left, and Dottie Matthews sit on their living room couch on Monday, May 7, 2024, at their home in Columbia. “I think that Rosie and I are both really lucky in queer joy. Because we're both such inoffensive people that we—I am aware that we have paid very little price for being gay as far as we've experienced very little discrimination. Our families love us. Our friends love us. We've been able to excel in our jobs. This was our journey. I know it's not everyone's journey, but this was our journey,” Matthews said. “Being queer is something I'm happy to participate in. And, in fact, volunteering to do things for people that for whom the journey is not nearly as easy is something that I am grateful to have the opportunity to do. But being gay is just, I'm a joyful person. And I love life. And I love this earth. And I love a woman, and I love my children, and I love flowers, you know? It's just one aspect of all the joy that it is to exist on this earth.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Spouses Rosie Geiser, left, and Dottie Matthews sit on their living room couch on Monday, May 7, 2024, at their home in Columbia. “I think that Rosie and I are both really lucky in queer joy. Because we're both such inoffensive people that we—I am aware that we have paid very little price for being gay as far as we've experienced very little discrimination. Our families love us. Our friends love us. We've been able to excel in our jobs. This was our journey. I know it's not everyone's journey, but this was our journey,” Matthews said. “Being queer is something I'm happy to participate in. And, in fact, volunteering to do things for people that for whom the journey is not nearly as easy is something that I am grateful to have the opportunity to do. But being gay is just, I'm a joyful person. And I love life. And I love this earth. And I love a woman, and I love my children, and I love flowers, you know? It's just one aspect of all the joy that it is to exist on this earth.”

Wives Rosie Geiser and Dottie Mathews are in both in their 70s and have been together since the 1990s.

They spoke about the importance of faith in their lives and in their relationship.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Dottie Mathews: I was raised Catholic, and faith has been a part of my life, various forms of faith. I'm an ordained minister, retired now.

But the idea of being queer, even though I grew up in Los Angeles, was just not, it was nothing that entered my consciousness as available to me. I was always a tomboy, but I always also envisioned that I would get married as soon as I graduated high school, which was what people my age group did at that time, and I did.

I married a man and we divorced for very good reasons that had nothing to do with my sexuality, but once I was free of that marriage in my 30s, I realized that I was attracted to women and never went back.

And I have said to many people that it felt like my life went from black and white to technicolor.

Rosie Geiser: I grew up Catholic, also, and actually went to the convent to become a nun, and was there for 30+ years.

And at some point I made the decision to leave religious life. It just wasn't fitting for me anymore, and I realized that I was really in love with my best friend from high school, this woman who had been with me all those years.

We then made a decision that we were going to commit our lives to each other and live together, and, even at that point, I don't know that I called myself a lesbian. I just knew that I loved my best friend from high school.

And unfortunately she died – she had breast cancer and died, and when I was coming through that grieving process, I realized that if I wanted to be in another relationship, I really didn't know – did I want to be with a woman or a man?

And Dottie came along in my life, and I realized I do love women, and that's where I was going to stay.

Dottie Mathews: For me, faith is – and it's actually true for both of us, I think, but it's one of the things that bonds us.

But faith has been very, very important, and it's got a very wide definition. It actually kind of breaks my heart about how christianity has become synonymous with nationalism – some forms of Christianity, fundamentalist Christianity.

That it is used as a tool to hurt people rather than I think the true message of Christianity can be one of embracing love. I

I don't identify as a Christian, but I know people that do that are extremely loving, people that would welcome everyone and kind of have the same idea as us as far as appreciating diversity.

So, I am not anti-Christian, but I do feel like the Christian message has been co-opted and is often used to hurt people, and especially, there are many, many, many gay, lesbian, trans people who are suffering enormously because of how they've been treated in their faith communities.
Tags
KBIA News LGBTQIA+lovefaithseniors
Bailey Stover
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist who graduated in May 2024. She is the creator and voice of "Alphabet Soup," which runs weekly on KBIA.
See stories by Bailey Stover
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth Desk. Born and raised outside of Rolla, Missouri, she has a passion for diving into often overlooked issues that affect the rural populations of her state – especially stories that broaden people’s perception of “rural” life.
See stories by Rebecca Smith
Nick Sheaffer
Nick Sheaffer is the photo editor for KBIA's Alphabet Soup. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Missouri in May 2024.
See stories by Nick Sheaffer
Related Content