Jane Lavender & Hudson Giles-Lavender: "We both develop practices to try to keep our spirits lifted."

Jane Lavender and Hudson Giles-Lavender have been together for decades and were legally married in 2015.

They spoke about how they find joy and happiness – even in the face of negativity and political uncertainty.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Jane Lavender: Our life is so rich, so full – so full, so many blessings. Our mom, my mom, is living with us half of the year kind of scenario.

We have grandkids. One's in town – very, very much in our lives. The other moved to New York with his parents.

Hudson Giles-Lavender: He moved to Brooklyn. He says, “I'm going to Book-lyn.”

Laughter

Jane Lavender: Yeah.

Awesome friends, friends I've had for decades, and living in this beautiful, wonderful community, and just feeling so blessed.

And I have a wonderful job and great coworkers, and, you know, on the day-to-day, I'm a very happy person.

Bailey Stover / KBIA Three images of Hudson Giles-Lavender and Jane Lavender from the Michigan Women’s Music Festival rest in a picture frame on Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Lavenders’ home in Columbia. The pair had attended the festival a couple of times before, but Giles-Lavender said during that particular time she and Lavender shared a meaningful moment together in their tent. “It was, ‘Let's just love each other without holding back and see what happens,’” Lavender said. “And then we just loved each other fully and full-on ever since.”

Hudson Giles-Lavender: She is. She's one of the happiest people I know, which is helpful because I can be very pessimistic, and I have to work on bringing my joy up.

And there's lots of reasons to do that – but as I said earlier, there's lots of reasons to be afraid.

Not only am I a lesbian – an out lesbian, but I am African American woman, I'm a woman of size – there's all kinds of oppressive things that fold upon who I am as a person.

And so, I – we both develop practices to try to keep our spirits lifted, you know, because we know how important it is, but it's not always easy.

But sure it's fun. Jane and I – we both have really good sense of humor

Jane Lavender: Mhmm.

Hudson Giles-Lavender: And do very odd funny things around each other regularly out of the blue.

Laughter

And, you know, we just know how to we just know how to bring that energy into our home

Jane Lavender: Yeah

Hudson Giles-Lavender: – and into our lives. Our kids – very funny people. [We] like to do karaoke with them sometimes as a family. So fun.

We have a lot of family meals together. We live right by the trail, lots of walks, and Jane has discovered pickleball, and I'm kind of hanging out on that rim with her some.

So we have all kinds of ways to have fun, and Zuli, our granddaughter – I can say her name. Her name is Zuli Blue. Beautiful name, right?

She's a huge part of what keeps me lifted even when I feel some of the woes, I look at her and again, young people, young people and their ability to bring hope, keep hope alive.