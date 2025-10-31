Abby Dickinson: “There's not really a way to say ‘That is my identity’ until you have worn it.”

Abby Dickinson is a 23-yea-old bisexual person. They spoke about how they're casually exploring their gender identity — without putting too much pressure on themselves.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Abby Dickinson: Gender, and the concept of it, for me, has kind of taken a back burner, in that, I'm very busy and I don't want to think about it.

So, I just kind of slapped she/they pronouns on myself, and just said, “I'm just going to leave it like that for now, and if that changes, then great,” but I don't have time to think about that right now.

Laughter

And I don't want to delve into that.

Bailey Stover/KBIA Left: Abby Dickinson shows a bee tattoo on her ankle on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her college apartment in Columbia. “I got the bee when I was 18, only a couple months into college. It was my first tattoo and my first big leap in curating my personal aesthetic, and by extension my individuality,” Dickinson said. “There's things like shaving my legs where, you know, that is something that is traditionally done by women. And sometimes I just don't have time to shave my legs. And sometimes I also just don't want to because it does take a really long time. And sometimes I just don't care enough.” Right: Abby Dickinson shows a snail tattoo on her upper arm on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her college apartment in Columbia. “My tattoos represent my deep devotion to environmentalism, which I have dedicated my life to. They helped me to further my individuality as well as I entered college and began to find my way on my own in the world and discover who I was and what meant the most to me,” Dickinson said. “The snail is from just a couple of months ago at the end of my undergraduate years—another formative step, and this time in a more noticeable spot. I think it helps to show that I’m not really afraid anymore.”

But I do love the idea that despite me finding comfort in labels, I also find comfort in not confining to certain aspects of gender, and that is — this has been the hardest struggle for me, is doing things outside of the traditional idea of like being feminine because of the way that my family acts away around gender.

It's hard, so it's kind of taken a, for me, it's kind of taken a back burner in that I am comfortable in my femininity, but I also, you know, like the idea of being more androgynous and being more masculine, and I just, it hasn't taken priority for me recently.

So I've just, like I said, I just kind of slapped she/ they pronouns on myself, and I said, “You know what? I'm fine with that, at least for now, and if that changes, then so be it.”

But gender has been a lot harder for me to break out of internally than it has been for sexuality. For, you know, a lot of reasons.

I'm trying to think of an analogy for this — I think that, for me, I'm approaching the idea of gender and gender identity in the same way that I have approached my physical appearance, in, like, the style that I have and the things that I wear and do.

And I've tried out a lot of different clothing styles and a lot of different accessories and a lot of different methods for styling my hair and things like that, and jewelry and whatever else.

And it's taken a lot of trial and error by saying, you know, “Oh, here's this cute shirt. I'm gonna wear this and,” you know, “I don't know if it's comfortable. I've never worn it before,” and so, I'll try it on and if it's cute and if I like it and if it feels good on me — then it becomes a part of my wardrobe and the things that I wear regularly every day.

And so, I think that is, that's kind of the approach that I'm taking in terms of gender identity. Where I'm kind of trying things on to see if I feel comfortable in them because, to me, there's not really a way to say “That is my identity” until you have worn it.