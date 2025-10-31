© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Abby Dickinson: “There's not really a way to say ‘That is my identity’ until you have worn it.”

KBIA | By Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Rebecca Smith, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published October 31, 2025 at 2:31 PM CDT
Abby Dickinson sits on their bed on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at their college apartment in Columbia. Dickinson, who uses she/they pronouns, has struggled with bi erasure and is in the process of exploring their gender identity. “It can be very hard to feel optimistic about the future. In that sense, especially in the middle of Missouri, where I frequently have to remind myself that Columbia is a very small liberal island in the middle of a vast red sea. And there's a lot of hate, very close around me in that sense,” Dickinson said. “It can be very hard to feel like there is the possibility of having a fully unencumbered, queer future for me here. And I have to remind myself then that I am not alone and that there are people fighting to create a positive and livable future for queer kids and queer people and everyone within the community. And that just because things can seem scary now doesn't mean that they'll always be that way. Legislation can change. Legislation can always change. You have to find hope, even where it doesn't seem possible.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Abby Dickinson sits on their bed on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at their college apartment in Columbia. Dickinson, who uses she/they pronouns, has struggled with bi erasure and is in the process of exploring their gender identity. “It can be very hard to feel optimistic about the future. In that sense, especially in the middle of Missouri, where I frequently have to remind myself that Columbia is a very small liberal island in the middle of a vast red sea. And there's a lot of hate, very close around me in that sense,” Dickinson said. “It can be very hard to feel like there is the possibility of having a fully unencumbered, queer future for me here. And I have to remind myself then that I am not alone and that there are people fighting to create a positive and livable future for queer kids and queer people and everyone within the community. And that just because things can seem scary now doesn't mean that they'll always be that way. Legislation can change. Legislation can always change. You have to find hope, even where it doesn't seem possible.”

Abby Dickinson is a 23-yea-old bisexual person. They spoke about how they're casually exploring their gender identity — without putting too much pressure on themselves.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Abby Dickinson: Gender, and the concept of it, for me, has kind of taken a back burner, in that, I'm very busy and I don't want to think about it.

So, I just kind of slapped she/they pronouns on myself, and just said, “I'm just going to leave it like that for now, and if that changes, then great,” but I don't have time to think about that right now.

Laughter

And I don't want to delve into that.

Left: Abby Dickinson shows a bee tattoo on her ankle on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her college apartment in Columbia. “I got the bee when I was 18, only a couple months into college. It was my first tattoo and my first big leap in curating my personal aesthetic, and by extension my individuality,” Dickinson said. “There's things like shaving my legs where, you know, that is something that is traditionally done by women. And sometimes I just don't have time to shave my legs. And sometimes I also just don't want to because it does take a really long time. And sometimes I just don't care enough.” Right: Abby Dickinson shows a snail tattoo on her upper arm on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her college apartment in Columbia. “My tattoos represent my deep devotion to environmentalism, which I have dedicated my life to. They helped me to further my individuality as well as I entered college and began to find my way on my own in the world and discover who I was and what meant the most to me,” Dickinson said. “The snail is from just a couple of months ago at the end of my undergraduate years—another formative step, and this time in a more noticeable spot. I think it helps to show that I’m not really afraid anymore.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Left: Abby Dickinson shows a bee tattoo on her ankle on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her college apartment in Columbia. “I got the bee when I was 18, only a couple months into college. It was my first tattoo and my first big leap in curating my personal aesthetic, and by extension my individuality,” Dickinson said. “There's things like shaving my legs where, you know, that is something that is traditionally done by women. And sometimes I just don't have time to shave my legs. And sometimes I also just don't want to because it does take a really long time. And sometimes I just don't care enough.” Right: Abby Dickinson shows a snail tattoo on her upper arm on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her college apartment in Columbia. “My tattoos represent my deep devotion to environmentalism, which I have dedicated my life to. They helped me to further my individuality as well as I entered college and began to find my way on my own in the world and discover who I was and what meant the most to me,” Dickinson said. “The snail is from just a couple of months ago at the end of my undergraduate years—another formative step, and this time in a more noticeable spot. I think it helps to show that I’m not really afraid anymore.”

But I do love the idea that despite me finding comfort in labels, I also find comfort in not confining to certain aspects of gender, and that is — this has been the hardest struggle for me, is doing things outside of the traditional idea of like being feminine because of the way that my family acts away around gender.

It's hard, so it's kind of taken a, for me, it's kind of taken a back burner in that I am comfortable in my femininity, but I also, you know, like the idea of being more androgynous and being more masculine, and I just, it hasn't taken priority for me recently.

So I've just, like I said, I just kind of slapped she/ they pronouns on myself, and I said, “You know what? I'm fine with that, at least for now, and if that changes, then so be it.”

But gender has been a lot harder for me to break out of internally than it has been for sexuality. For, you know, a lot of reasons.

I'm trying to think of an analogy for this — I think that, for me, I'm approaching the idea of gender and gender identity in the same way that I have approached my physical appearance, in, like, the style that I have and the things that I wear and do.

And I've tried out a lot of different clothing styles and a lot of different accessories and a lot of different methods for styling my hair and things like that, and jewelry and whatever else.

And it's taken a lot of trial and error by saying, you know, “Oh, here's this cute shirt. I'm gonna wear this and,” you know, “I don't know if it's comfortable. I've never worn it before,” and so, I'll try it on and if it's cute and if I like it and if it feels good on me — then it becomes a part of my wardrobe and the things that I wear regularly every day.

And so, I think that is, that's kind of the approach that I'm taking in terms of gender identity. Where I'm kind of trying things on to see if I feel comfortable in them because, to me, there's not really a way to say “That is my identity” until you have worn it.

Abby Dickinson sits on their bed on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at their college apartment in Columbia. Dickinson, who uses she/they pronouns, has struggled with bi erasure and is in the process of exploring their gender identity. “It can be very hard to feel optimistic about the future. In that sense, especially in the middle of Missouri, where I frequently have to remind myself that Columbia is a very small liberal island in the middle of a vast red sea. And there's a lot of hate, very close around me in that sense,” Dickinson said. “It can be very hard to feel like there is the possibility of having a fully unencumbered, queer future for me here. And I have to remind myself then that I am not alone and that there are people fighting to create a positive and livable future for queer kids and queer people and everyone within the community. And that just because things can seem scary now doesn't mean that they'll always be that way. Legislation can change. Legislation can always change. You have to find hope, even where it doesn't seem possible.”
KBIA News
Abby Dickinson: "Being in a relationship with a man doesn't take away from the fact that I am both attracted to men and women."
Bailey Stover
Abby Dickinson is a 22-year-old bisexual person, and spoke about coming out in a straight-passing relationship and combating bi-erasure.

Tags
KBIA News Top StoriesLGBTQIA+gender identitygender expression
Bailey Stover
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist who graduated in May 2024. She is the creator and voice of "Alphabet Soup," which runs weekly on KBIA.
See stories by Bailey Stover
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth Desk. Born and raised outside of Rolla, Missouri, she has a passion for diving into often overlooked issues that affect the rural populations of her state – especially stories that broaden people’s perception of “rural” life.
See stories by Rebecca Smith
Nick Sheaffer
Nick Sheaffer is the photo editor for KBIA's Alphabet Soup. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Missouri in May 2024.
See stories by Nick Sheaffer
Related Content