University of Missouri researchers have developed a new way to quickly test for the presence of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF).

RMSF is a bacterial disease that impacts both humans and dogs and is transmitted through the bite of infected hard ticks, most commonly the dog tick.

Professor Roman Ganta is a longtime tick researcher at MU, and said the disease can be fatal if not treated in a timely manner with the antibiotic, doxycycline.

“If you don't diagnose within the first one to two weeks, especially in children, and if the doxycycline treatment was not initiated, it can progress the death within less than two weeks,” Ganta said.

Ganta added that on top of developing new rapid diagnostic tools, his team is also working on developing a vaccine against RMSF.

He said this risk of fatal consequence was what inspired researcher Sezayi Ozubek, who works in Ganta's lab, to begin exploring the possibility of developing a new rapid test that can identify the presence of the disease in under an hour.

“This is a very deadly disease,” Ganta said. “So, if you have a way to identify [it] that the doctors can also be better prepared to give the necessary treatment, other supportive care besides antibiotic treatment because, obviously, antibiotic treatment alone is not sufficient.”

Ganta said the new test can be done at room temperature in a standard lab without specialized equipment, produces results that are visible to the naked eye, and can positively identify the disease even in its early stages.

Essentially, Ganta said, a blood sample is added to a mixture that frees the DNA from blood cells and pathogens. This DNA is then concentrated, which allows it to be detected.

Ganta said he hopes this new rapid test can be utilized by rural and under-resourced clinics to quickly confirm the disease in humans.

“[The test is] very rapid — 20 minutes plus 20 minutes. The only bottleneck is getting the nucleic acids out. Once you have that within less than 45 to 50 minutes, you have the results,” Ganta said. But I wouldn’t wait if I'm a parent, if I'm a patient… I would immediately go to the doctor, not waiting for the results of even this test.”

Ganta says the test was initially developed with blood samples from dogs, but since they are simply testing for the presence of the disease’s bacteria — he anticipates that it could be adapted to human use soon.

"Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is something that people should be worried about in Missouri, as much as in any parts of the USA."

Roman Ganta

“Whether it's coming from humans, it's coming from dogs, it's coming from cattle — DNA is DNA, no different,” Ganta said.

In humans, the early symptoms of RMSF, as with many tickborne illnesses, are fairly vague and include fever, headache and body aches. But, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, without treatment, a rash can develop within days of exposure.

Ganta stressed that if someone has a known tick bite or even just develops symptoms within a few days of being in tick-prone areas — regardless of the time of year — they should immediately consult their doctor about starting doxycycline.

“There is no such thing as tick season… knowing Missouri, you can be in November, or you can be in February, March — it is very warm, and the ticks will be active,” Ganta said.

He also advised keeping companion animals, such as dogs, treated for tick prevention, as they can inadvertently bring ticks into the home or catch RMSF themselves from an infected tick.

Ganta added that on top of developing new rapid diagnostic tools, his team is also working on developing a vaccine against RMSF.

The full paper on the new development, "A rapid isothermal RPA–CRISPR/Cas12a assay for detection of Rickettsia rickettsii" can be found — here.