On this month’s Socially Transmitted, KBIA's Rebecca Smith and Najifa Farhat look at the trend of protein maxxing — and specifically, protein coffee.

Smith spoke with Bettina Mittendorfer. She's an expert in nutrition at the University of Missouri, as well as the director of the NextGen Precision Health Clinical and Translational Science Unit.

Socially Transmitted is a series where KBIA looks into the science behind online health advice and trends. Have you seen or heard something online that’s left you puzzled?



Or something you want to know more about? If so, give us a call or shoot us an email at news@kbia.org.

Najifa Farhat: So, Becky, we're seeing protein literally everywhere — there are millions of videos on social media, and it's not just an exercise trend anymore. It's mainstream. So, what do we know about the actual science behind protein maxing?

Rebecca Smith: So, the general idea behind protein maxing is, well, to increase the amount of protein one consumes to aid muscle development. I spoke with Bettina Mittendorfer about the topic. She's a professor of medicine and nutrition and exercise physiology at the University of Missouri.

She says there isn't strong evidence to support the efficacy of protein maxxing, and, in fact, there's some new, emerging evidence that getting too much protein can be detrimental to one's health.

Bettina Mittendorfer: Amino acids are the building blocks of protein, and so, there's a certain amount that is absolutely necessary to maintain normal functions and optimal physiological functions and health. There's an upper level on when these benefits are leveling off.

"Eating apples all day and nothing but apples forever is not going to make you healthy either, and I think the same goes for protein. We need to find a balance." Bettina Mittendorfer

And so, protein maxxing really goes adding protein to your diet above and beyond those needs. I think there's very little evidence to show that your muscle performance, in terms of strength, would be improved.

There's also some potential concern where research is coming out now that you can actually overdo protein.

Everyone, I think — eating too much fat — we would say, “Well, too much fat isn't good for you.” Protein — that hasn't completely [been] reached. I think the understanding it that there is such a thing as too much protein potentially, too, when it comes to heart health, muscular health.

Najifa Farhat: So, what does she recommend when it comes to protein in our diet?

Rebecca Smith: Well, as with most things when it comes to nutrition, she recommends a more balanced approach.

Bettina Mittendorfer: If you eat something that's a protein isolate — you get protein, you get amino acids, but that's it. If you eat a mixed diet, it comes with nutrients. And so, where isolated nutrients are not necessarily bad … they don't bring any added benefit.

And so, in order to then get these vitamins and things, you would have to eat something on top of the protein. Whereas, as a whole food, you get them all at once.

So, in terms of body weight, energy, intake, consciousness — I would say probably whole food is more beneficial.

Najifa Farhat: Protein is added to so many types of products these days, such as protein chips or protein-rich instant ramen.

Rebecca Smith / KBIA KBIA's Rebecca Smith and Najifa Farhat recently tried their first protein coffees for "research" purposes.

Rebecca Smith: I literally saw protein Cheez-Its at the store last week, and I've heard about protein water….

Najifa Farhat: Exactly my point! We are seeing it everywhere — added to foods, and we are being so intentional about our protein intake. Do we need that in our coffee too? Would a protein boost in my morning coffee help?

Rebecca Smith: Well, you and I are drinking our first ever protein coffees right now.

Najifa Farhat: Yeah...

Rebecca Smith: And the good news is, it's not really going to hurt us as a one-off or an occasional thing, but Mittendorfer says it's also not going to actually make us healthier or really make a big difference unless it's part of a long-term dietary change.

Bettina Mittendorfer: It sort of [is] do you really need it? If you like it, that's fine. It's not going to do anything.

If you have something that is protein poor — if you had a snack that's mostly carbohydrates, and then you drink coffee with protein with it, and this is your sort of source of protein throughout the day — this is perfectly fine.

I come back to that single nutrient. It's sort of — eating apples all day and nothing but apples forever is not going to make you healthy either, and I think the same goes for protein. We need to find a balance.

Najifa Farhat: Becky, thanks so much for looking into this.

Rebecca Smith: Of course.

Najifa Farhat: Have you seen or heard something online that's left you puzzled, or something you want to know more about? If so, give us a call or shoot us an email at news@kbia.org. I'm Najifa Farhat.

Rebecca Smith: And I'm Rebecca Smith, KBIA News.