Earlier this month, the Pan American Health Organization announced that the United States has lost its measles elimination status, a designation the country had held since 2000.

According to the release, this decision was made because the same measles virus strain has been circulating throughout the country for more than 12 months.

As of November 19, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported there had been 5,838 confirmed measles cases in the US in 2026. That's more than double the total amount of cases reported in 2025.

In Missouri, there have been 25 confirmed cases across 10 counties so far in 2026, including Boone, Adair, Greene, Benton and Wright counties.

This continued spread of the disease has led to many people asking whether they need a measles booster, especially if they were previously immunized.

Dr. Taylor Nelson is an infectious diseases physician at University of Missouri Health Care, and said the answer is — maybe.

She said it depends on when a person was vaccinated, if they’ve ever had a case of the measles, if they received both doses of the MMR vaccine and if their immune system can handle the modern vaccine.

“If [you] were born before 1957, it's really assumed that they were exposed to measles because it was so prevalent,” Dr. Nelson said. “So, for anybody born prior to 1957 and or who has had measles at any point, the immunity is presumed to be lifelong, and so there's no need for vaccination.”

For those born after 1957, but who don’t have a distinct memory of having the disease — the answer is a little less certain. Dr. Nelson said that’s because the first version of the vaccine, which was introduced in 1963, was formulated using a dead virus.

This made it less effective than the modern live-attenuated vaccine, which uses a weakened virus to help the body develop immunity.

“So, people who got vaccinated from, like, 1963 to 1967… that is worth getting re-vaccinated for sure if that hasn't been recommended to you before,” Dr. Nelson said.

Measles is Highly Contagious Infographic / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

She said she would also recommend people who’ve only received one dose of the vaccine talk to their doctors because while one dose is about 93% effective at preventing measles, the protection raises to approximately 97% with a second dose.

“Nothing in medicine will ever be 100%, but… I think, in an outbreak setting, you really can talk to your provider about it,” Dr. Nelson said. “It's still really not recommended for the general population to just go and get a booster.”

There are a number of people who cannot receive the virus, Dr. Nelson added. That includes people with dampened immune systems, such as very young children, those with HIV, people undergoing cancer treatments and anyone taking medications that suppress the immune system.

Dr. Nelson said if someone is uncertain about their immunity to measles, they can ask their doctor about getting a titer test. This is a blood test that measures the level of measles antibodies — essentially, how prepared or unprepared a person’s body is to fight a disease if they are exposed.

“If I have someone come to talk to me about the measles vaccination and they're unsure whether they've been vaccinated, unsure whether they ever were exposed to measles, and are maybe a little bit apprehensive about getting vaccinated now, that’s sort of when I would offer the titer,” Dr. Nelson said. “And then we can look and say, ‘Hey, if you have a positive titer, great… you've got immunity that we can detect.’ If not, then vaccination would be recommended at that point.”

She added that it takes about two weeks to develop effective immunity after getting the vaccine.

KBIA News Measles largely impacts young children, can have serious complications The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a health advisory due to an increase in measles cases across the United States – including in Missouri. KBIA’s Rebecca Smith sat down with Dr. Amruta Padhye, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at University of Missouri Health Care, to learn more about the disease and what symptoms folks should be on the lookout for. Listen • 3:59

Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services spokesman Austin Krohn said health departments in the county of a person's birth can also look up a person’s vaccination records.

“I just want to encourage people: if you're unsure, again, give us a call. We'll get you vaccinated. We want to really make sure our communities stay safe from this because it is a largely preventable thing,” Krohn said.

Krohn added that even though Boone County has only had one confirmed measles case, the health department is making sure it’s prepared for an influx of cases. That’s because as the weather gets colder and people begin to gather indoors for the holidays, the risk of exposure increases.

"Please talk to your healthcare provider about it. There's really not — unless you're a high risk person and shouldn't be getting an MMR vaccine in the first place — there's not really harm in getting a booster.



Especially in an outbreak setting where you're worried about community levels going up, getting a booster is going to get you immunity for sure." Dr. Taylor Nelson, University of Missouri Health Care

According to the CDC, 9 out of 10 people that are exposed to the virus without immune protections get infected. That’s more contagious than COVID or the flu.

“It can stay in the air for two hours or more, depending on the situation,” Krohn said. “So, contact tracing will be a huge part of the system we have in place — getting ahold of people they may have been in contact with within the last few days, making sure they're not showing symptoms, all the places they've been, I mean — gym, work, school, whatever it is.”

Dr. Nelson said people can contract measles hours after an infected person was in the room, which is why she recommends good ventilation: be that hosting outside or ensuring there is adequate airflow in any gathering space.

“If you're going to congregate and the weather's okay, being outside is more helpful because… there's not a confined area for those particles to just hang out,” Dr. Nelson said. “This is why we harp on herd immunity with measles so much, and why we need such high immunity in the community — because it is super infectious.”

Some of the most common symptoms of measles to watch for, she said, are a high fever, cough, runny nose, white spots within the mouth and, eventually, the trademark measles rash.

It is important to note that, according to the CDC, people are able to spread the measles four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears.

You can access a full version of the radio script — here.