Partnership Against Hunger food and fund drive to be held Tuesday

COLUMBIA — The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host a food and fund drive at grocery stores across mid-Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 21, as part of its Partnership Against Hunger event.

The drive will run for 12 hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and helps to bring food to the tables of families in need for the holiday season. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted.

In Columbia, participating stores includes Schnucks and the Conley Road, Nifong Boulevard and West Broadway Hy-Vee locations. The Truman Boulevard Hy-Vee in Jefferson City and the Hy-Vee in Kirksville will also be part of the drive.

This will be the 22nd year of the Partnership Against Hunger drive.

Note: KOMU 8 is a partner of the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri and will help promote the drive and provide updates of its progress live.

