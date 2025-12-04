I-70 project between Rocheport and Columbia on track to start in mid-2026

The next section of the Interstate 70 construction project, from Rocheport to Columbia, is on track to start in the spring or summer of 2026.

Emery Sapp & Sons was selected to work as the contractor for the 14-mile section from the Rocheport Bridge to the U.S. 63 interchange. Work is expected to be completed by late 2029.

The Missouri Department of Transportation project, approved by former Gov. Mike Parson in 2024, will add a third lane to I-70 across the state and improve local infrastructure along the highway.

The $441 million project between Rocheport and Columbia will include a third lane in each direction, 14 new bridge structures, new north and south outer road connections across Perche Creek and improvements to the interchanges between Route J and U.S. 63.

“We had excellent competition among our industry partners on this project,” MoDOT Central Project Team Director Spencer Robinson said. “Three teams worked countless hours to provide MoDOT with outstanding proposals for this portion of I-70. ... We are excited about the selection of the ESS team as the best value proposer.”

The Emery Sapp & Sons team has already committed to keeping two lanes open during peak travel times during construction.

“MoDOT had a vision to transform Columbia,” Josh Doerhoff, executive vice president of Emery Sapp, said. “Transforming Columbia remained a model for our team throughout our pursuit. ... And we are excited to now partner with MoDOT on this milestone project, world-class project, to transform Columbia a little bit more.”

Although the third lane is set to be completed by 2029, it may not open immediately to ensure traffic safety. Doerhoff said the opening of the third lane following its completion will be dependent on the amount of traffic in the area and decisions from MoDOT.

Final renderings and more information will be released during public information meetings in early 2026.