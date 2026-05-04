City Council considers placing a public safety sales tax on August ballot

At its Monday meeting, the Columbia City Council will consider placing a citywide 1% general sales and use tax dedicated to public safety on the August 2026 ballot.

Additionally, it will hear about constructing a new Fire Station 5, approving flights to Orlando and Destin at Columbia Regional Airport and introducing a one-year ban on processing data center permits. The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building.

The Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department would receive funds from the public safety sales tax with hopes to increase staffing and improve facility, equipment and department operations. The departments say the tax will also help them keep wages competitive.

This 1% tax increase would funnel funding into a specialized Public Safety Fund, which will be limited to only Columbia police and fire. The tax is anticipated to generate around $38 million.

If passed, the total city tax rate would be raised from 2% to 3%.

Public hearings

The council will also vote on proposed improvements for storm drainage infrastructure on Braemore Road, Highland Drive, Summit Road and Fairview Road. The Braemore Stormwater Improvement Project aims to lessen street, yard and structure flooding in the area.

The project will cost about $2.15 million, which will be paid for through stormwater utility funds.

The council also will discuss rebuilding Fire Station 5 at Ballenger Lane and and Ria Street. The current station, dating back to the 1970s, has structural issues and lacks “modern needs such as individual sleeping areas, gender-specific restrooms and clear separation between contaminants from fire incidents and personnel,” according to a council memo.

The reconstruction will look to strengthen emergency services and capabilities due to rapid community growth in northeast Columbia. The proposal is estimated at $5 million.

Other items

The council will also vote on a proposal to add three full time airport shuttle drivers. Additionally, the council will hear public comments from several residents during Monday’s meeting.

Richard Harris plans to deliver a presentation titled “Imperial Progress Report to the Columbia City Council: A Monologue for Vidwest.

Marcus Richardson will speak on African American homeownership in Columbia.

Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, representing Race Matters, Friends, will follow up on issues related to the city’s deal with Love Columbia on 200 N. Garth Ave. Additionally, she will speak on emergency protocol and request a housing stock inventory.

