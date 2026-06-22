Legal fireworks sales started Saturday in some parts of Missouri

Over 1,000 seasonal retailers are allowed to start selling fireworks in Missouri on Saturday, and the state fire marshal is encouraging residents to use safety precautions, especially at larger-than-usual celebrations this year.

Even though sales are starting this weekend, fireworks aren't legal everywhere in Missouri. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety recommends people check their area to see where it's legal to set them off and to purchase them.

For example, in Kansas City, where World Cup games and FIFA Fan Festivals will be happening through July, it's illegal to use fireworks in most jurisdictions on most days, according to a news release from the Division of Fire Safety.

It is also illegal to set off fireworks in Columbia and Jefferson City.

In 2025, 358 people sought hospital care related to fireworks, according to data collected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. 81% of those firework-related injuries occurred in the three weeks leading up to and after July 4.

Fireworks safety tips

Only purchase fireworks from a licensed retailer.

Make sure there's enough open space around fireworks being set off. Never set them off indoors, in an enclosed area, in a glass container, or where there's flammable material nearby.

Keep a hose or bucket of water nearby to put out sparklers and fireworks. Dispose of all fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

Only light one firework at a time and never alter or combine multiple fireworks into one.

Never re-light a malfunctioning firework.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Keep young kids away from fireworks. Teenagers should be supervised by an adult when setting off fireworks.

Do not drink alcohol while handling fireworks.

Tie back long hair and don't wear loose fitting clothes when handling fireworks.

Store fireworks in a cool and dry place.

Don't save fireworks from season to season. Fireworks are very unstable and can catch fire from static electricity alone.

For questions or concerns about firework safety, rules and dealers, you can contact the Division of Fire Safety at 573-751-2930. More firework safety tips are available at the Missouri Department of Public Safety's website.