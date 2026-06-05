Missouri considers charging small fee for camping at once-free conservation area campsites

Free camping at the Missouri Department of Conservation's more primitive sites might go away.

The Missouri Conservation Commission, which sets policy for the agency, has proposed charging campers $5 per site for no more than five days and four nights at some properties.

The department said in a statement that $5 per night is "a great value for the price." Other camping opportunities on state properties range from $10 to $36 per night. The U.S. Forest Service charges from $10 to $25 per night per person to stay in Mark Twain National Forest.

Campers would be limited to purchasing no more than three camping permits in a row and six total per year.

The permits are good for up to 10 people per site. Anyone who wants to arrange campsites for more than 10 people would have to get a special-use permit.

Officials with the Conservation Department said the pandemic helped many Missourians reconnect with the outdoors. But that has led to significantly more problems with campers at conservation areas since 2020.

Last year, the department gave out more than 150 warnings to campers who were outside designated areas or staying longer than allowed. In 2015, the agency only handed out two.

It also gave out nearly three times as many citations for camping violations last year compared to a decade ago.

The agency is seeing more safety and environmental problems at campsites as well, including vandalism and illegal activities. It said requiring people to register with the department allows those breaking the rules to be ticketed.

Officials said they're trying to balance the need for more places to camp in the state with making those areas more appealing to all visitors.

Although there are no free, year-round MDC campsites in the St. Louis area, there are some in counties nearby: William R. Logan Conservation Area in Lincoln County, Little Lost Creek Conservation Area in Warren County and Pea Ridge Conservation Area in Washington County.

The public can comment on the proposed camping regulations from July 16 through Aug. 14. The Missouri Conservation Commission is expected to make a final decision on the proposed rules at its meeting on Sept. 11.

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