MoDOT to evaluate highways for speed limit increase to 75

The Missouri Department of Transportation is evaluating stretches of highway where a speed limit of 75 could be possible, but the department said in a statement that the process takes time.

MoDOT's Wednesday statement to KOMU 8 News follows Gov. Mike Kehoe's approval of a bill earlier this week that increases the maximum speed limit on rural interstates and freeways in Missouri to 75 miles per hour. The previous maximum was 70 mph.

The bill goes into effect Aug. 28.

The bill includes a local government control clause stating that cities, towns and villages can set speed limits on state roads within their boundaries, with approval from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The bill has faced criticism for potential safety concerns that could come with increased speeds on interstates and freeways.

These safety concerns include the difference between the speed of large trucks, which might have to drive below 70 miles per hour, and other motor vehicles driving at raised speed limits. Other concerns include the reduced reaction time and braking distance that come with higher speeds.

MoDOT said it will thoroughly evaluate safety before raising a speed limit.

"MoDOT has the responsibility to set speed limits that are reasonably safe considering the various factors of each roadway, such as traffic volume," the department told KOMU 8 in a written statement. "The passage of this bill allows the department to increase that limit in areas where it’s determined to be reasonably safe to do so. MoDOT is evaluating those eligible locations now to determine where this increase may be a possibility. That effort will take some time as the department evaluates the various factors thoroughly."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol declined to comment on the legislation, but a spokesperson said the patrol will continue enforcing Missouri speed limits to promote safety on the roadways and to reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes.

