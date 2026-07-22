Sedalia warns residents of potential hazardous algae bloom in Spring Fork Lake

The city of Sedalia was notified Monday by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources of the potential for a hazardous algae bloom at Spring Fork Lake, according to a news release from the city of Sedalia.

As a result of this potential hazard, the city of Sedalia advised residents to avoid swimming and wading in the water as well as keeping pets and livestock away from the water. The news release also advised residents not to eat any fish caught from Spring Fork Lake.

The city plans to evaluate the lake's condition on a weekly basis in relation to the continued presence of the algae bloom to determine the safety of the lake, according to the news release.

The news release also states concerns were raised about this bloom because it could potentially be a blue-green algae also known as cyanobacteria, which are microscopic organisms found naturally in all types of water.

Cyanobacteria can multiply quickly in warm, nutrient-rich environments, creating blooms that spread across the water's surface, according to the news release. These blooms can create toxins that are harmful to humans and pets. An algae bloom of this type is not unusual.

If any individuals or pets come in contact with the lake's water, residents are advised to thoroughly wash with clean water as soon as possible.

This bloom does not pose any hazard to the drinking water supply since the city of Sedalia discontinued the use of Spring Fork Lake as a source of public drinking water several years ago, according to the news release.

For more information, contact the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at 573-751-6102 or 573-634-2436 after normal hours or visit the department's website.

