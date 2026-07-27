Applications open for Columbia boards and commissions

The Columbia City Clerk's Office is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on city boards and commissions, according to a news release from the city.

Residents who serve on a board or commission participate in local government and represent community members' interests, according to the release.

Applications can be found on the city's website, and the deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. August 7, according to the release.

Open positions are available on the following 10 boards and commissions:

Board of Health

Building Construction Codes Commission

Climate and Environment Commission

Dangerous or Aggressive Animal Advisors

Disabilities Commission

Historic Preservation Commission

Housing and Community Development Commission

Public Transit Advisory Commission

Railroad Advisory Board

Tax Increment Financing Commission

To learn more about the boards and commissions and view eligibility requirements, visit the city's website or call the clerk's office at 573-874-7207.

