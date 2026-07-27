Applications open for Columbia boards and commissions
The Columbia City Clerk's Office is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on city boards and commissions, according to a news release from the city.
Residents who serve on a board or commission participate in local government and represent community members' interests, according to the release.
Applications can be found on the city's website, and the deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. August 7, according to the release.
Open positions are available on the following 10 boards and commissions:
- Board of Health
- Building Construction Codes Commission
- Climate and Environment Commission
- Dangerous or Aggressive Animal Advisors
- Disabilities Commission
- Historic Preservation Commission
- Housing and Community Development Commission
- Public Transit Advisory Commission
- Railroad Advisory Board
- Tax Increment Financing Commission
To learn more about the boards and commissions and view eligibility requirements, visit the city's website or call the clerk's office at 573-874-7207.