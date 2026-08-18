Jefferson City Council puts public safety sales tax increase on Nov. 3 ballot, renews Flock agreement

Jefferson City voters will decide whether to approve an increased public safety sales tax in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

The Jefferson City Council approved putting the additional quarter-cent public safety sales tax on the ballot during Monday's council meeting. Council members also appointed Hal Dulle as the new Third Ward council member and renewed the city's agreement with Flock Safety for its cameras.

If approved, the public safety sales tax would increase from 25 cents to 50 cents per $100 spent on taxable purchases, raising the city's overall sales tax rate from 7.85% to 8.1%. The proposal is expected to generate about $3.625 million annually, according to the city's bill summary.

If voters approve the additional tax, it would take effect April 1, 2027.

Council members also approved a non-binding agreement with the city's police and fire unions, detailing how the sales tax's revenue would be used.

Under the agreement, 55% of the revenue would be allocated to the police department and 45% to the fire department, although the City Council would retain final authority over the allocation. The money could support salaries and benefits, equipment, facilities and 911 operations.

Flock agreement

The council also approved a renewal of the city's agreement with Flock Safety for its license plate reader cameras.

Despite the unanimous final vote, Second Ward council member Cody Holt originally expressed doubt about the use of Flock cameras. Holt said the use of the cameras are an "invasion of privacy" for Jefferson City residents, echoing recent nationwide backlash over the cameras and their misuse.

Two other council members, Fourth Ward council member Chris Leuckel and Fifth Ward council member Shane Kampeter, countered Holt's claims by pointing to Columbia's recent successes with its' own Flock systems and the oversight by the police.

Hal Dulle sworn in as Third Ward council member

Hal Dulle, the retired Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director, was appointed to represent the Third Ward in a a 5-4 vote over Susan Cook, the executive director of River City Habitat for Humanity.

The Third Ward seat was vacated by Derek Thomas in June after he resigned due to family medical issues that required him to move out of state.

Second Ward council member Mike Lester, who voted for Cook, was the only council member to express concerns about Dulle serving on the council.

Lester said Dulle had made "minimal efforts" in seeking the role and had never reached out to him or other members, believing that Cook would serve the role better for residents based on her efforts.