Mold found in Lincoln University residence hall, 50 people displaced

JEFFERSON CITY — Dozens of Lincoln University students have been displaced to an alternative residence hall following the discovery of mold in the building where they lived.

Forty-nine Lincoln University students and one residential director were relocated from Anthony Hall due to mold being identified in a vacant apartment within the residence hall, according to Lincoln University Marketing and University Relations.

Anthony Hall is an honors residence hall that houses students at all grade levels. The hall has single rooms, double rooms and four-person apartments. It also offers accessible room options.

The university provided moving supplies to transition the affected people to available rooms in other residence halls. A statement from the university said it's currently unknown how the long the displacement may last.

"Lincoln is committed to minimizing disruption for students so they can stay focused on their studies. Where possible, a second relocation mid-semester will be avoided," the email to KOMU 8 News states. "A full assessment will take place to determine the extent of remediation that may be needed and how long it may take."

The university's full statement reads:

"Lincoln University is temporarily relocating residents of Anthony Hall after mold was identified within a vacant apartment in the residence hall.



"Out of an abundance of caution, the University is relocating the 49 students and one residential director currently living in Anthony Hall. This will allow facilities professionals full access to thoroughly assess the building and complete any necessary remediation, cleaning or other work without repeatedly disrupting residents.



"Residential Life is communicating directly with affected students and providing moving supplies and assistance as they transition to available rooms in other University residence halls.



"The University’s priority is providing students with a safe and healthy living environment. We appreciate our students’ patience and cooperation as we take the time necessary to fully assess and address the situation.



"Lincoln is committed to minimizing disruption for students so they can stay focused on their studies. Where possible, a second relocation mid-semester will be avoided.



"A full assessment will take place to determine the extent of remediation that may be needed and how long it may take."

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