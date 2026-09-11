Show Me State Air Show returns to honor Desert Storm, Afghanistan War

The Jefferson City Memorial Airport this weekend will host the Show Me State Air Show, which will feature military aircraft, stunt planes and skydivers.

Some people in areas nearby, such southern Boone County, might see these aircraft flying on Friday amid preparations for the air show.

Gates open at 10 a.m., with flying demonstrations held from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Some of these demonstrations will include the likes of a UH-1 Huey and an AH-1 Cobra, which are being done as a tribute to aviation in the Army.

With this in mind, the event will mark the 35th anniversary of Desert Storm and the 25th anniversary of the Afghanistan War.

Other highlights of the event will include the Red Bull Skydive Team performing both days and chances for veterans to connect with veteran assistance organizations.

The event will also have a Kids’ Zone with bounce houses, an obstacle course, a food court and STEM booths, among other attractions.

Tickets bought before Saturday are $11 for adults and $5.50 for kids ages 5-10. Kids age 4 and under get in free.

Tickets purchased day-of will be $5 more for adults and $2 more for kids.

A single-day ticket is good for either Saturday or Sunday.

Current and former U.S. military personnel get in free with valid proof of military or veteran service.

A parking map for the event is available on the Show Me State Air Show website.

Event organizers recommend that attendees bring folding chairs or blankets, sunscreen, hats or small umbrellas.

Coolers, large bags or purses, backpacks, glass containers, pop-up tents, large umbrellas, pets and firearms are not allowed.

More information about the air show is available on its website.

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