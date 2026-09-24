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MU Health Care opens new ambulance base in west Columbia

KBIA | By Ruth Galat, Columbia Missourian
Published September 24, 2026 at 8:36 AM CDT
A image of the MU Healthcare sign. The top part is yellow and reads "MU Healthcare" the middle part is red and says "Emergency" with an arrow, the bottom part is black and reads "University Hospital" with an arrow.
KOMU 8
Troy McAdams, MU Health Care’s ground ambulance service coordinator, said the Fairview Road base should have continuous coverage by the end of October.

A new ambulance base opened this week in Columbia, expanding MU Health Care’s capacity to respond to medical emergencies.

The base is located at 101 S. Fairview Road in west Columbia. That’s about a mile away from the Columbia Mall.

For now, the base will serve the community from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Troy McAdams, MU Health Care’s ground ambulance service coordinator, said the Fairview Road base should have continuous coverage by the end of October.

“We’re just working through some logistics to be able to establish the coverage there 24/7,” McAdams said.

When a resident calls emergency services, dispatchers use GPS to find and send the closest available ambulance.

“All ambulances are dispatched using (Automatic Vehicle Location) GPS dispatching,” McAdams said.

“This is an opportunity for us to spread our coverage out and get resources closer to 911 callers,” he added.

The base joins five others operated by MU Health Care. They are located at Keene Street, Business Loop 70 West, University Hospital and 1000 W. Nifong Blvd. An additional location operates in Ashland.
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Missouri News Network ambulanceMU Health Careemergency medical services
Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
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