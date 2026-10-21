Maries County discontinues Flock camera usage on Monday

Maries County terminated its contract with Flock Safety on Monday after a representative failed to show for a public meeting, according to a post from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Mark Morgan wrote in the post that he held a virtual meeting with the representative a week ahead of the Oct. 15 meeting, and emailed them before the meeting began.

Following the representative's absence, he said he spoke with the company to address the incident, and was not satisfied with their response.

"While we believe in providing our deputies with the best technology available, we believe even more strongly in transparency," Morgan wrote on Facebook.

Flock has come under fire recently throughout Missouri and the nation due to alleged misuse and privacy concerns.

Maries County originally introduced Flock more than a year ago to modernize law enforcement and enhance public safety, Morgan said.

The project was approved and funded through a law enforcement grant, according to the post.

Other communities such as Ralls, Pulaski, and St. Charles counties have also discontinued the use of Flock cameras.

U.S. Sen Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is currently investigating Flock Safety and its camera network as chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, according to previous reporting.