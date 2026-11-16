City Council to finally consider long-awaited electrical transmission line

The Columbia City Council might finally be ready to move forward with an electrical transmission line project that was first introduced in 2009.

The proposed electrical line is among the items that will be considered during the council’s regular meeting on Monday night. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.

During a public hearing, Columbia Water and Light will present to council the proposed designs for a 161-kilovolt transmission line connecting the Perche Creek and Grindstone substations in the Fifth and Sixth wards of the city.

Currently, the selected route for the project travels along Scott Boulevard, Vawter School Road, Nifong Boulevard and Grindstone Parkway, with the predicted cost of the project to be around $35 million. Many residents have voiced opposition to the plan, saying it includes overhead power lines that would be unsightly.

If approved, the council’s vote on Monday would be the city’s first steps toward progressing the project in over a decade. A public hearing to reconsider construction halted its momentum in 2016.

Downtown safety

Also at the meeting, the council will vote on an ordinance authorizing an agreement between the city and the Missouri Department of Public Safety to accept state grant funds for public safety initiatives in downtown Columbia.

The city is eligible to receive up to $970,000. The grant funds must be used exclusively for DPS-approved public safety initiatives within the Downtown Community Improvement District, according to a council memo.

Violence prevention

The City Council also is scheduled to consider adding a staffing for a new program coordinator position in the Office of Violence Prevention. The coordinator’s job would be to reduce violence and support affected individuals by helping build community partnership and coordinate specialized service coordination, according to a council memo.

The program coordinator will also analyze and summarize data to help improve community response and connect high-risk communities with support systems.

Qualified candidates who would be eligible for the job would need a bachelor’s degree in social work, sociology, criminal justice, public administration or a related field, with three to five years of experience in violence prevention, community affairs or social services.

Lawn watering restrictions

A proposal to restrict Columbia residents’ lawn watering times as part of a plan to better manage the city’s peak water demand also will be introduced to the council.

The proposal will be presented to the council as an introduction and first-read item, and no vote is expected on the issue Monday night. A discussion and vote likely would be scheduled for a future council meeting.

The city’s water utility is proposing the restrictions. Residents would be limited to watering during certain times and on certain days, possibly based upon whether they had an even or odd street address.

The ordinance would apply to residential and commercial properties with underground irrigation or unattended hose sprinklers. Exceptions would be made for lawn watering by hand, urban agriculture, newly installed grass and some other purposes.

