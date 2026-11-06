Columbia Housing Authority begins $14 million affordable housing redevelopment

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority celebrated a roughly $14 million redevelopment Thursday that will renovate or replace 25 affordable rental apartments near downtown Columbia.

The Providence Walkway project includes full interior renovations to 16 existing apartments and nine newly constructed apartments replacing demolished buildings.

The project combines federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, tax-exempt bonds, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development resources and local public and private investments, according to the Housing Authority.

Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole said crews have demolished an older laundry facility, completed some stormwater and water infrastructure work and removed materials from apartments ahead of renovation.

The redevelopment will address limited insulation, shifting foundations and footings, and sewer line breaks.

“Also, the older units didn’t have high-speed internet or enough electrical amperage to power a dryer,” Cole said.

The updated apartments will include energy-efficiency improvements.

Cole said all 25 apartments were occupied when the Housing Authority began exploring redevelopment. The authority temporarily relocates residents during construction and helps them return afterward.

“We pay for all the moving costs,” Cole said. “We absorb all those expenses, utility hookups, and take really good care of our residents and then help them get back to their new apartments that they’re really excited to move into.”

The Housing Authority also holds resident engagement meetings. Cole said the location offers access to downtown employment, parks and other neighborhood amenities.

Each Providence Walkway apartment will have a project-based voucher attached to it, making residents’ payments income-based, Cole said.

Households must earn no more than 50% of the area median income.

Cole said applicants join a waiting list, with selection mostly first-come, first-served and a preference for elderly applicants.

“We do have a lot of working families that just need some help with some housing stability given the high cost of housing,” he said.

While Providence Walkway construction gets underway, newly constructed Park Avenue apartments are opening as part of a separate Housing Authority development.

The Housing Authority provided these monthly contract rents for the new Park Avenue apartments.

These figures apply only to Park Avenue and are not necessarily residents’ out-of-pocket payments after rental assistance. Specific Providence Walkway contract rents were not provided.

Cole said Columbia Housing Authority residents also have access to after-school programming, case management and a family self-sufficiency program focused on income, savings and credit.

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