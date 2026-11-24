Columbia City Council members Vera Elwood and Betsy Peters are the only candidates to submit petitions so far for their seats in the April 6 municipal election, City Clerk Sheela Amin said.

Elwood, who represents the Second Ward, announced her bid for her first full term in an email on Monday, while Peters, the council’s longest-serving member and representing the Sixth Ward, is seeking a fifth term.

Both have identified infrastructure and public safety as priorities, with recent council decisions addressing several issues they previously campaigned on.

Elwood seeks first full term

Elwood joined the council in August 2025 after defeating Ken Rice in a special election to fill the remainder of the term of former council member Lisa Meyer, who resigned for health reasons.

Elwood campaigned on a platform called “Columbia for All,” emphasizing accessibility, public transportation, infrastructure and workers’ rights.

“I ran for City Council to help build a Columbia for all with a focus on infrastructure, safety and opportunity for all Columbia residents,” Elwood said in her release.

In the announcement, she highlighted her votes to increase wages for city employees, restore Go COMO bus service to a 45-minute frequency, and improve Albert-Oakland, Cosmo and Whitegate parks in the Second Ward.

Elwood also pointed to her opposition to a pedestrian safety ordinance and proposed cuts to Columbia’s Utility Assistance Program, which helps eligible residents pay utility bills.

In February, she was one of two council members to vote against an ordinance restricting pedestrian activity on certain roadway medians. The measure passed 5-2.

Elwood has also addressed privacy concerns, introducing a Nov. 9 motion to prevent the renewal of Columbia’s contracts with Flock Safety, which operates the city’s automated license plate-reading cameras.

The motion passed 5-2, and the contracts are set to expire in 2027.

Peters seeks fifth term

Peters has represented the Sixth Ward since 2015, when she won a close race against Ryan Euliss. She ran unopposed in 2018, then won a contested election in 2021 and ran unopposed again in 2024.

Peters has emphasized public safety, infrastructure, city services and environmental issues.

On Nov. 16, Peters joined the council in approving the next design phase of an electrical transmission line connecting the Perche Creek and Grindstone substations. The project is intended to improve the reliability of Columbia’s electrical system.

In July, she also joined the council in approving the city’s 2026 Renewable Energy Plan, which proposes increasing the city’s share of renewable electricity to 40% by 2035.

That same month, Peters was named to Columbia’s Homelessness Steering Committee, which is developing a plan to address housing instability and homelessness, reflecting another of her priorities.

In August, Sharon Geuea Jones was sworn in as the Fourth Ward representative, creating Columbia’s first all-women City Council, more than 11 years after Peters first took office.

Election filing deadline

Candidates seeking either council seat must collect at least 50 signatures from registered voters residing in the ward they want to represent.

Election petitions must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Jan. 12. Candidates can pick up election petitions at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.