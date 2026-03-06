© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Behind the Issue: A look into the March 2026 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

KBIA | By Aminah Jenkins,
Cayli Yanagida
Published March 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Donna Noble Cavitte and David L. Noble live in the Noble Court neighborhood. Today, the nonprofit Our History! We Must Not Forget is fundraising to support efforts to install a marker honoring Noble Court and the Noble family on Columbia’s African-American Heritage Trail.
Luciana De Anda/Missourian/Luciana De Anda/Missourian
www.columbiamissourian.com
Noble Court is Columbia's first Black subdivision. The neighborhood, founded by Lewis Monroe Noble and approved by the city in 1956, became a tight-knit community for Black residents.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, Editor-in-Chief Cayli Yanagida spoke with Aminah Jenkins about the origins of the neighborhood and how residents are fighting to keep the memory alive.

