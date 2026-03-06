Behind the Issue: A look into the March 2026 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

Noble Court is Columbia's first Black subdivision. The neighborhood, founded by Lewis Monroe Noble and approved by the city in 1956, became a tight-knit community for Black residents.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, Editor-in-Chief Cayli Yanagida spoke with Aminah Jenkins about the origins of the neighborhood and how residents are fighting to keep the memory alive.

