Behind the Issue: A look into the December 2025 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

Whether or not the country is officially in a recession, Columbia residents are feeling the effects of financial uncertainty, while buzzwords like “recession pop” are circulating online. From starting small craft businesses to thrifting wardrobe staples and embracing natural nails, locals are finding creative ways to adapt to rising costs and shifting consumer habits.

In this episode of “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-Chief Cayli Yanagida spoke with writer Allison Bealmer about how economic pressure is reshaping spending, style and self expression in Columbia.

Find this story and more in the December issue of Vox Magazine.

Crafts don't always start at big box stores or online — here's how Columbia crafters find affordable supplies locally.

Muralist David Spear researches history and community before painting, creating public art that reflects Columbia.

Neighborhoods dictate a lot about our lives, but the role of neighbor has been diluted. Here's how you can make a difference in your immediate community.

