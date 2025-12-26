© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Behind the Issue: A look into the December 2025 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

KBIA | By Vox Magazine's Cayli Yanagida, Allison Bealmer and Arabella Cosgrove
Published December 26, 2025 at 6:30 AM CST
An illustration that displayes 2000s staples, such as flip phones, CDs and red pumps are designed over a green, red and orange background.
Rachel Goodbee/Wiki Commons/Adobe Stock
During the 2000s, the iPod came out, Facebook was launched and Beyoncé debuted as a solo artist. As memes call out familiar "recession indicators," pop culture trends in Columbia like thrifting, short and natural nails and upbeat pop music signal a cultural shift.

Whether or not the country is officially in a recession, Columbia residents are feeling the effects of financial uncertainty, while buzzwords like “recession pop” are circulating online. From starting small craft businesses to thrifting wardrobe staples and embracing natural nails, locals are finding creative ways to adapt to rising costs and shifting consumer habits.

In this episode of “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-Chief Cayli Yanagida spoke with writer Allison Bealmer about how economic pressure is reshaping spending, style and self expression in Columbia.

Find this story and more in the December issue of Vox Magazine.

Cayli Yanagida
Cayli Yanagida is a news anchor with KBIA and a graduate student in the Missouri School of Journalism Master of Arts program.
Vox Magazine
