Behind the Issue: A look into the January/February 2026 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

Bret Barrier sees miracles in the smallest of things. For more than 30 years, he has collected and traded marbles. For the past eight, he’s been making his own, transforming glass, heat and metal into contemporary art.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, Editor-in-chief Cayli Yanagida spoke with writer Sophie Lindberg about how Barrier’s hobby strengthened his connection to community and to God.

Bret Barrier turns glass, metal and heat into marbles — each as unique as a fingerprint.

A photographer explores the emotional landscape of being neither "male" nor "female," but constantly being told to choose.

Vox spoke to four women farmers in mid-Missouri about bringing empowerment to their field. They talked about the challenges and rewards of operating small farms.

Single mom Maribel Torres runs the drive-thru restaurant, serving Columbia with dishes made with heart.