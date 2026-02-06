© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Behind the Issue: A look into the January/February 2026 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

KBIA | By Aminah Jenkins, Cayli Yanagida and Sophie Lindberg
Published February 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Three colorful marbles are being held in someone's palm. The marbles are striped and are a mixture of reds, yellows, oranges, blues and greens. The hand is in the foreground, and Bret Barrier's workshop is in the background.
Annie George
/
Columbia Missourian
Breton Barrier holds marbles he made himself on Thursday, Oct. 30 2025, at his home in Columbia. Barrier takes inspiration from old marbles to create similar designs in his own work.

Bret Barrier sees miracles in the smallest of things. For more than 30 years, he has collected and traded marbles. For the past eight, he’s been making his own, transforming glass, heat and metal into contemporary art.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, Editor-in-chief Cayli Yanagida spoke with writer Sophie Lindberg about how Barrier’s hobby strengthened his connection to community and to God.

Find this story and more in the January/February issue of Vox Magazine:

This Columbia doctor finds 'God's creativity' in making marbles (Plus: QUIZ)

Bret Barrier turns glass, metal and heat into marbles — each as unique as a fingerprint.

Photo essay: Under my skin

A photographer explores the emotional landscape of being neither "male" nor "female," but constantly being told to choose.

2026 is the International Year of the Woman Farmer — here are four producers you should know

Vox spoke to four women farmers in mid-Missouri about bringing empowerment to their field. They talked about the challenges and rewards of operating small farms.

Crazy Good Burritos are, well, crazy good

Single mom Maribel Torres runs the drive-thru restaurant, serving Columbia with dishes made with heart.
Vox Magazine
Aminah Jenkins
Cayli Yanagida
Cayli Yanagida is a news anchor with KBIA and a graduate student in the Missouri School of Journalism Master of Arts program.
