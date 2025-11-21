Behind the Issue: A look into the November 2025 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

Columbia’s Landlocked Opera continues to challenge the traditional boundaries of the art form by performing modern takes on classic works and prioritizing community connection. Founded with the mission to make opera inclusive and socioeconomically accessible, the company lives by its motto: “Opera For All.” The company is preparing for upcoming shows in December and February.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, Editor-in-Chief Cayli Yanagida spoke with writer and opera singer Katie Grawitch about how Landlocked Opera is redefining what opera means in mid-Missouri.

