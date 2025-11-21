© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Behind the Issue: A look into the November 2025 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

KBIA | By Arabella Cosgrove, Cayli Yanagida and Katie Grawitch | Vox Magazine
Published November 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Five people stand or sit around a piano in a music hall building. They are all looking into the camera wit neutral expressions, wearing business casual clothes.
Ava Kitzi
The crew at Landlocked Opera includes (clockwise from left) Connor Stratton, Maya Anand, Christina Ray, Molly Symmonds and Kennedy Kinnick. Fueled by their passion, Landlocked's modern opera performances work to preserve the eclectic performances, which some believe is a lost art.

Columbia’s Landlocked Opera continues to challenge the traditional boundaries of the art form by performing modern takes on classic works and prioritizing community connection. Founded with the mission to make opera inclusive and socioeconomically accessible, the company lives by its motto: “Opera For All.” The company is preparing for upcoming shows in December and February.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, Editor-in-Chief Cayli Yanagida spoke with writer and opera singer Katie Grawitch about how Landlocked Opera is redefining what opera means in mid-Missouri.

Find this story and more in the November issue of Vox Magazine:

Finding harmony

The Harmony Connection Chorus has become a space for women to find friendship and perform barbershop harmony together.

For Columbia band Dead Jones, charity is the headliner

Columbia's Dead Jones wants to make music that matters; every gig is a chance to give back.

Behind the scenes of The All-American Rejects Columbia house show

Take a look at how KCOU staff put on The All-American Rejects show that rocked East Campus this spring.
